WENDELL VAUGHN ARNTZEN July 19, 1931 - September 12, 2019 Wendell loved to teach others, "the secret to happiness is to make your work a game that you truly enjoy." He not only extended this philosophy to his personal life, but like any good teacher, he used many examples to prove his point. And as those who knew him have always been all too aware, Wendell's examples typically involved practical jokes. Imagine being in a rowboat on a trout fishing trip and feeling a little too much weight on your line, only to reel in part of last year's successful elk hunt. Or reaching the top of a difficult mountain pass on your first big backpacking trip at age 16, only to find a (heavy) rock hidden in your pack with a personal note from your Dad! Wendell truly enjoyed his life, passing away peacefully on September 12, 2019 at age 88. Wendell Vaughn Arntzen was born July 19, 1931 in Bellingham, WA, to Gerald and Alice Arntzen. He attended Bellingham High School from 1945-1949 and was the co-valedictorian. During his childhood, Wendell learned to love ocean fishing, clamming for geoducks, hunting, and playing the violin - all things that remained important to him throughout life. He was 85 on his last hunting trip. Wendell proudly attended Harvard on academic scholarship from 1949-1953 and received a bachelor's degree in physics during 1954. He was drafted into the Army just before the Korean War ended in 1953, and served until 1955, primarily at the White Sands missile base in New Mexico. Wendell attended graduate school at Oregon State University from 1955-1958 and was involved in the early stages of modern computing. He maintained a clear preference for punch card operating systems long after the world moved on to Windows. In 1958, Wendell went to work for Boeing Computer Services in Renton. He married Anita Stull in 1959 and helped to raise three step-children, Daniel, Cheryl, and Debra. After his divorce, Wendell married Donna Lois Levine on August 28, 1971, beginning 48 years of marriage. It's worth noting that their bond grew stronger over time; during Wendell's final years, Donna was an inspiring caregiver who provided him great comfort with very good assistance from Jennifer Taylor, Nuclear Care Partners, and the staff at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland. Donna and Wendell lived in Toronto, Canada while Wendell worked at Control Data and their first son Evan was born in 1972. In 1976, Wendell accepted a position with Boeing Computer Services in Richland. The family headed west on an Amtrak train and settled in Richland. Alec was born a year later in 1977. Wendell loved his work at BCSR. He worked throughout the Hanford Site, helping to establish data communication networks that are still useful to this day. When he wasn't working, he was an Odyssey of the Mind coach (now called Destination Imagination). In 1993, he coached Alec's high school team to a Cinderella 4th place finish at the world Championships in Washington, D.C. This became part of Arntzen lore, and Wendell maintained friendships with team members for the rest of his life. Wendell played violin with the Richland Light Opera Company or served on their board during most of his time in Richland. He was a nationally ranked cribbage player and was well known on the local cribbage circuit. It's been said that during certain years "elk camp" would have been more appropriately referred to as "cribbage camp." Wendell was diagnosed with severe colon cancer in 1993. This slowed him down for about a year, but he really was tenacious and despite a colostomy he continued life with his trademarked mischievous positivity. Wendell always believed public service was important, and he was a long-time member of the Richland Central Lion's Club, the Kadlec Ostomy group, Richland Light Opera Company Board, and was the local Republican Party Precinct Chair for many years. Wendell is survived by his wife Donna, son Evan (Tami) and grandsons Olin, Zane, and Weston of Richland, WA; son Alec (Courtney) and grandsons Ezra and Elias of Missoula, MT. A reception will be held to celebrate Wendell's life Saturday November 2 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Shalom United Church of Christ in Richland; all are welcome. Contributions in honor of Wendell can be made to Lion's International (

