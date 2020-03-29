Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell Weld. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WENDELL WELD Due to heart failure, Wendell "Wendy" Weld met Jesus on March 15, 2020, at the age of 83. He met Him the first time in 1966 when he became a Christian and gave his life to the Lord. Wendy was born on July 10, 1936, in Bowden, North Dakota. The family moved to Elma, Washington where he grew up. He attended Elma schools for his early education. At the age of 10, he worked on a dairy farm. Later, it was working on a dairy farm that allowed him to buy his first car and put himself through college. In those days, basketball was his great love. He played three years of varsity basketball. His team took third place at the state tournament in Seattle in 1953. (That was before there were different classes such as "A", "AA" or "AAA"). He graduated in 1954 and then went to Grays Harbor Junior College for two years. In 1956 they won the state junior college championship. Wendy then attended Western Washington University on a basketball scholarship where he played for two more years. He always said his claim to fame was when he held Elgin Baylor to 42 points in a game! ? Wendy graduated from Western and taught school in McCleary for five years. He married Charlotte Prosise in 1962. In 1964 they moved to Prosser, Washington where they both taught in the Prosser school district. He has been a Prosser Mustang fan all these years! In 1968 Wendy and Charlotte bought property along Richards Road where he built their home and they have lived there since. Wendy and Charlotte enjoyed 57 years of marriage and together they were dedicated parents, grandparents, and friends to many in their community. The love of Wendy's life was his beloved 6th graders and after 30 years he still got a warm feeling in his heart when he saw his former students. They always loved him and treated him with respect. They still called him Mr. Weld long after they'd become adults. At the age of 30, he gave his life to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was always very active in the church, serving in many ways. In later years he held a Bible study in his home helping men in their spiritual walk with the Lord. Before he and Charlotte had a house, bed or table of their own he bought a horse! Wendy was always an avid horse lover, and still has one of his favorite horses, "Pretty Girl". To ride a horse in the mountains a horse needs shoes, so he learned to do the job. As time went on he began shoeing other people's horses and continued to do so for 25 years. In his youth, he also became acquainted with tractors. In his later years, he established his own business where he bought, restored, and sold tractors and farm equipment. One of the things people said about Wendy was that he was always happy, and he truly was. He was humble and positive. He was his authentic self and not swayed by popular opinion. He showed up for people and gave love freely. While his presence will be deeply missed in our family, his life leaves behind a great legacy. Wendy is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and his two children Lisa Henson (Mark) and Ryan Weld (Allison). He is "Papa" to his five grandchildren Amanda, Dylan, Madison, Tanner, and Grady. He is also survived by his brothers Roger Weld (Nina) and Doug Weld (Millie), and his sister Nancy Furtwangler (Dave) and sisters-in-law Francesca Prosise, and Nancy Prosise as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Virgil Weld (Patti) and Larry Weld (Lesli). "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day- and not only me but also to all who have longed for His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 A service to celebrate Wendy's life will be announced at a later date.

