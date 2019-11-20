Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WENDY GILBERT FIELDING. View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM LDS Church 820 S Buntin St Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WENDY GILBERT FIELDING Wendy Gilbert Fielding passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, Oct 14th, 2019. A service for her will be held on Saturday, 11/23 at 10:30am at the LDS Church at 820 S Buntin St, Kennewick. We will have a service followed by a slideshow and open mic with stories, snacks and sweets - because she loved her desserts and these were the things that made her happy! This will be a celebration of Wendy's life! She loved bright colors, so we encourage everyone to come dressed in more vibrant colors and (optional) bring your favorite homemade dessert. Wendy is survived by her husband Lynn Fielding and her children Jared Fielding, Sonnet Fielding, Autumn Fielding, and Shalom & spouse Chris Powell, and her favorite grandchild, Jackson Powell. Wendy grew up in Royal City with her parents Jack and Arlene Gilbert and brothers Laram, Dave, Rick, and Steve. In high school she was a loving, kind, vivacious energy and graduated as the class Valedictorian. At BYU, she toured Europe singing and graduated her degree in Education. After teaching one year, she spent 2 an LDS mission on Spain. On her return, she married Lynn Fielding and settled in Kennewick, WA. Wendy raised 4 children and raised them with her heart and soul. She was gifted at finding and supporting the things that sang to her children. She filled the house with beauty, music, and singing. Inside the house, she would spread vases full of flowers throughout the house, and outside had amazing flower gardens. Of her many passions, cooking and enjoying eating spectacular food was at the top, especially her made from scratch breakfast and dinner and desserts. As the children got older, Wendy started pursuing a degree to be a school counselor. In 1989, Wendy was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease. For thirty years, she demonstrated super human grace, patience, hope, persistence, and humor in facing this challenge. PICTURES: If you have any pictures of Wendy, please send them to

WENDY GILBERT FIELDING Wendy Gilbert Fielding passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, Oct 14th, 2019. A service for her will be held on Saturday, 11/23 at 10:30am at the LDS Church at 820 S Buntin St, Kennewick. We will have a service followed by a slideshow and open mic with stories, snacks and sweets - because she loved her desserts and these were the things that made her happy! This will be a celebration of Wendy's life! She loved bright colors, so we encourage everyone to come dressed in more vibrant colors and (optional) bring your favorite homemade dessert. Wendy is survived by her husband Lynn Fielding and her children Jared Fielding, Sonnet Fielding, Autumn Fielding, and Shalom & spouse Chris Powell, and her favorite grandchild, Jackson Powell. Wendy grew up in Royal City with her parents Jack and Arlene Gilbert and brothers Laram, Dave, Rick, and Steve. In high school she was a loving, kind, vivacious energy and graduated as the class Valedictorian. At BYU, she toured Europe singing and graduated her degree in Education. After teaching one year, she spent 2 an LDS mission on Spain. On her return, she married Lynn Fielding and settled in Kennewick, WA. Wendy raised 4 children and raised them with her heart and soul. She was gifted at finding and supporting the things that sang to her children. She filled the house with beauty, music, and singing. Inside the house, she would spread vases full of flowers throughout the house, and outside had amazing flower gardens. Of her many passions, cooking and enjoying eating spectacular food was at the top, especially her made from scratch breakfast and dinner and desserts. As the children got older, Wendy started pursuing a degree to be a school counselor. In 1989, Wendy was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease. For thirty years, she demonstrated super human grace, patience, hope, persistence, and humor in facing this challenge. PICTURES: If you have any pictures of Wendy, please send them to [email protected] STORIES: If you have stories of Wendy, Please come ready to share or email them to [email protected] Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close