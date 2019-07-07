WENDY JOYCE RIEGER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On June 19, 2019 Wendy embarked on her next plane of existence. She is truly missed. Wendy was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Alice and George Drettwan with brother, Leon. When she was 16, she met the love of her life. Herbert Rieger didn't stand a chance against her determination and she landed him hook, line and sinker. Together they moved to the Tri-Cities in 1978 with 4 small daughters where #5 was born. She was a housewife who decorated cakes for weddings and special occasions, along with being a seamstress and crafting. She was very talented, but modest. Wendy belonged to social groups like Twice and Thrice, Lunch Brunch, Bunco and Bowling. Wendy was supportive and loving of her Family and Friends, always lending a helping hand and emotional support. Wendy leaves behind husband, Herbert; daughters, Stacey, Kimberly, Christy, Melissa and Beth; many fur babies; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and even more loved ones she considered family. There will be a celebration of life on July 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM located at 33511 S Clodfelter Road, Kennewick. All are welcome. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 7, 2019