ROBERT WESLEY HERRON JR. (Age 71) HERRON Jr., Robert Wesley (Age 71), passed away March 1, 2019 in Spokane, WA his home Davenport, WA. He was born on August 14, 1947 in Spokane, WA to Robert W. and Mabel C. (Moore) Herron Sr. of Kahlotus, WA. Bob went to school in Kahlotus, was a 3 sport athlete, helped on the family farm and was very active in 4-H and with his horses. In 1968 he met and married Jacalyn Ralph, they made their home in Kahlotus for several years and then moved to Kennewick, WA in 1975. Bob spent most of his working years driving a truck. In 1996 they retired to Davenport, WA. Bob is survived by his children Kelli (Jeff) Wilkie and MSgt. Robert K. (Michele) Herron. Six grandchildren Victoria, Kyra, Hannah, Ronald, Thomas and Madeline and four great grandchildren along with his sister Kay Randall and several nieces and nephews and cousins. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Jacalyn in 2011, his parents and his two brothers John and Jerry. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Chapel of Strate Funeral Home, 505 10th St. Davenport, WA. Interment will follow at the Marshall Cemetery, Cheney, WA. Memorials may be made to the Marshall Cemetery, %Ron Mindrip, 12011 S. Austin Rd., Spokane, WA 99224. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneral

505 10th St PO Box 175

Davenport , WA 99122

