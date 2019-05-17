Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILADEAN E. (WRAY) WARREN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILADEAN E. (WRAY) WARREN Wiladean E. (Wray) Warren reunited with her husband, Fred on Monday May 13th, 2019. A Homecoming celebration will be held at the United Methodist Church - 824 E. Logan St. - Caldwell on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am and a luncheon to follow. The family requests casual attire. Wil- adean was reared and edu- cated in Harrison, Arkansas and moved with her husband his family to Idaho in the early 1940s. Wiladean and Fred moved to Pasco, WA in 1951. Wiladean was employed briefly with Safeway, prior to completing an Accounting certificate with Columbia Basin College. She began working for the City of Pasco and retired in 1981 as the City of Pasco Treasurer. Wiladean and Fred returned to Greenleaf, ID in 1991. She was active with Fred in the Gideon's International and the Canyon County Jail women's ministries. Wiladean always considered it a privilege to have lived to 97 years of age. She was survived by Her daughter & son-in-law, Kathleen & Richard Potolicchio, two grandsons & 2 grand-daughters-in-law, Matthew & Alisha Rettkowski, Matthew & Savannah Potolicchio and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews & their children. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her parents, three brothers and one sister. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to - 2995 N Cole Rd., Suite #120 - Boise, ID 83704. Condolences can be given at

