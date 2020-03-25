Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wiley Jarrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILEY JOE JARRELL On March 3, 2020, Wiley "Joe" Jarrell passed on from this life to the Heavenly realm. Joe was born 10/12/1942 in Cochran, GA. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed overseas, and saw tours of duty in Germany and Turkey. An accident that would hinder him the rest of his life, lead to his honorable discharge. In 1965 he married Shirley Ann Sitler, and raised three children - Randall, Pam and April. Joe moved the family across the country in 1970 to Tri-Cities, WA. In 1989 they moved to Des Moines, WA and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren ( Matt, John, James, Holley, Tyler ). Joe and Shirley were married for over 53 years, until Shirley passed away suddenly in 2017. They will now be re-united at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Joe spent his final years at the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard. The Jarrell Family would like to thank the residents and staff for their kindness and love they displayed during this time. We would like to especially thank the nurses of Neighborhood A for the mercy and compassion they gave our Dad until the very end.

