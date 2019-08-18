Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLA HAMBROOK. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLA HAMBROOK 101 Kennewick On Wed. August 14, 2019 Willa Hambrook was called home to be with her Lord & Savior. Born the 5th of 7 children, on July 8, 1918 to Jessie & Nape Oxford. Willa raised her 2 younger siblings while finishing High School, after their parents deaths. Life was hard back then and money short, but the siblings always found joy in singing together. This brought Willa and her sisters to singing at their local radio station. Willa outlived all her siblings, but self taught music and singing was always a huge part of any family gathering. Willa had a beautiful Alto voice, and continued singing in church well into her 80's. In 1937 Willa met D. Hambrook in Dundas, TX and they were married on Nov. 25th. Together they had 5 children and enjoyed a marriage that lasted 66 years, until Dad's passing in 2003. In 1961 they moved to Kennewick and opened the Compact Vacuum store in downtown Kennewick. This was a successful business for them for 18 years and they sold it and retired in 1979. Farming or Gardening were always apart of her and Dad's life together. We all loved her canned green beans, black eyed peas, and pickled beets! Mom's greatest love was for her Savior. She shared that love in the many years of teaching Sunday school and VBS. Her and Dad were instrumental in helping start Quinault & Hillview Baptist churches, as well as being active members at Kennewick, Richland, and Riverview Baptist. Willa was proceeded in death by husband D., daughter Geraldine Herke, son Irving Hambrook, and grandson Carl Herke. She is survived by her children Tom Hambrook, Steve Hambrook & Sandy Hambrook. 9 Grand Children, 15 GG Children, & 1 GGG Child. Funeral service, graveside, and reception at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union, in Kennewick on Friday Aug. 23rd at 10:00 am. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

