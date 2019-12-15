Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLARD LEROY NELSON. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLARD LEROY NELSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Willard LeRoy Nelson, 94, passed away peacefully at home in Kennewick, WA, on December 7, 2019. He was born November 3, 1925 to Elvin and Anna (Lee) Nelson in rural Gonvick, MN, the sixth of seven siblings. While growing up on the farm he was active in 4H, raising and showing cattle and sheep. A WW2 US Navy Veteran, he served in the Pacific Theater aboard USS Topeka CL-67 and USS Iowa BB-61. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned home to Minnesota where he met his wife JoAnne Hanson. They were married December 22,1948. They were active members or the rural Poplar Lake Lutheran Church of Fosston MN. Following JoAnne's contracting polio during the summer of 1949, they raised 3 children, moving from Fosston, Minnesota to Galt, California in 1957. They were active members of Galt Lutheran Church (later to become Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church) and served in various positions at the church. Willard worked for various farmers in the area, enjoying the farming life, ending up as a ranch foreman. In 1984 they moved to Kennewick WA, and were members of Ascension Lutheran Church and Kennewick First Lutheran Church. Willard was proceeded in death by his wife JoAnne, grandson Ryan Nelson, his parents, and his 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Remembering his stories of the old days are his three children: Lanny (Natalie) Nelson of Galt, CA ; Julie (Larry) Sell of Wilton, CA; and Randy (Judy) Nelson of Kennewick WA. Also remembering him with love are his six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Poplar Lake Lutheran Church rural Fosston, MN on Wednesday Dec 18, 2019 @11:00, followed by his internment alongside his wife at this church cemetery. A remembrance memorial service will be held by the family and friends on Friday December 27th 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 604 E Street, Galt CA at 11:00. Arrangements were provided by Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick, WA and by Carlin's Family Funeral Service in Fosston, MN. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at



