WILLARD NORWOOD Einan's at Sunset Willard Norwood our Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandfatherwas loved by all. He was born on 10-16-21 and lived to the age of 98, but was taken way too soon. Dad married the love of his life, Jocelyn Roark, on 8-12-39. The two were married two months short of 75 years before Mom's death on 4-6-14. Their love was unconditional and they shared many hardships but their love that carried them through the rough times of the Depression and beyond. He'd do anything for his two "kids" and great/grandkids. Dad was very kind, never held a grudge, and was quick to forgive. Something to aspire to. He worked for Hanford and ended his career at Exxon. Dad served in the US Navy during WWII on the USS Logan and saw the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima. A friend said of Dad's passing, "He belonged to that generation that did great things without claiming to be great!" The last surviving of his nine siblings, Dad leaves behind son, Darrel Norwood, (Linda), daughter Linda Norwood, (Jim Filbin), grandkids, Katrina Swanson, (Richard), Khris Norwood, (Shelby), Jocelyn Wilson, (Arun Ponnusamy) Erik Wilson, (KT) and great grandchildren Brandon, Max, & Colten Swanson, Tyler & Tawny Norwood and Jack Wilson. He will remain in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Events at Sunset, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland with a reception to follow. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

