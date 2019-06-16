Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLARD STANLEY INGRAHAM. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLARD STANLEY INGRAHAM Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On January 1, 2019, Willard Ingraham joined his soul with God's own ways. He is greatly missed. Willard was born on June 23, 1924 in New Rockford, North Dakota. He moved to Washington with his family in the early 40's. He fought in WWII with the 526th armored Infantry Battalion and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star for battles fought at the Battle of the Bulge and others. On September 13, 1947, he married his "green eyed gal" Louise in a double wedding ceremony with his cousin Arnold and Louise' sister, Lucille. Together they made a life of sharing and loving for 66 years. They had two daughters while they lived in Prosser, Washington. His work at the Benton County PUD and Cowlitz County PUD was only a brief stop of over 30 years. He and Louise then went on to become Tour Hosts, taking groups through Europe, Israel, the Greek Islands, China and other places. He taught Bible studies at the Methodist Church in Kennewick. He and Louise wrote several books. Willard's published books were "Farm Boy to Soldier" (his experiences in WWII) and "Echoes Past" (a link between his family and the Mayflower). He and Louise moved to Mesa, Arizona in 2012. He lost his true love in 2014 and went on to keep up his love of life with family and friends. His soft voice filled with kindness will be remembered always as well as his love and caring heart to all those that he met. Willard was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; his daughter, Mahria (Carol) Jordan; his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister. He leaves behind his daughter, Mary Ann (Milton) Hicks; 3 grandsons, Jon Rosson, James Jordan and Paul Jordan (Terra); 1 granddaughter, Shannon Ingraham (Ryan) and 2 great grandchildren, Torryn Ingraham and Ivy Ingraham. He also leaves behind his loving Brother-In-Law, Sister-In-Laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Willard was laid to rest at Mueller's Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. There will be a Military Memorial on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the gravesite. A gathering will be held in the Hospitality Room after the Memorial to celebrate Willard's life. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

