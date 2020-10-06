1/1
William A. "Bill" Skelly
1948 - 2020
January 22, 1948 - September 28, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - William A. "Bill" Skelly, 72, of Richland, WA, formerly of Harrisburg, passed away Monday September 28, 2020 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA
Born January 22, 1948, in Tyrone, PA, he was a son of the late William C. and Marian (Korman) Skelly. Bill was raised in Harrisburg, PA and graduated from Susquehanna Township High School. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Juanita College in 1969; and following graduation, he was drafted into the U. S. Army where he served as a Linguist and Translator until 1971. Bill was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves in 1975; he moved to Boulder, CO, where he completed his graduate degree in Geological Engineering. He worked as a Geological Engineer with several companies before settling in the Tri-Cities, Washington State. From the early 1980's until his retirement in 2005, Bill was employed at the Hanford Nuclear Site.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ingrid (Johnson) Skelly, of Richmond, WA; son, David (Melissa) Schneider, of Puyallup, WA and two grandsons, William and Cameron Schneider. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Skelly, of Harrisburg, PA; brother, Kenneth (Barb) Skelly, of Hershey, PA and nieces, Erin Skelly, of Arlington, VA and Liz Sawyer, of New Bloomfield, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Skelly.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Faith Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1801 Colonial Road, Harrisburg. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions being made to benefit Donate Life Northwest in Bill's memory at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/bill-skelly-memorial-campaign.
Those wishing to share memories or offer condolences are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Immanuel Presbyterian Church
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-3774
