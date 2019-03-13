Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ALBERT LUNG. View Sign

WILLIAM ALBERT LUNG Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home William "Bill" Albert Lung, age 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Kennewick Washington. Bill loved life, his family, and traveling around the world. He was born September 10, 1943 to Albert and Pat (Newman) Lung in Fresno California. Bill graduated in 1961 from Fresno High School. After high school he went into the Marines and worked in construction. During that time, he met the love of his life Paula Ermoian and was married to her for 54 years. He returned to school at Fresno State University where he graduated in 1973 with a civil engineering degree. After graduating college, Bill started his career at Bechtel where he would continue to work for 40 years until his retirement in 2014. Bill and Paula had 2 children, Andrea and Derek. Bill is survived by his wife Paula, children Andrea Dorsey and Derek Lung, 2 granddaughters Cheyanne Rollins and Amaya Gales as well as his siblings, Carolene Winter (Steven Pugh), Steve (and Marcee) Lung, and Valerie (late husband Victor) Swalef and his sister-in-law Olga (late husband Ronald) Sarouhan. The viewing for close family and friends of Bill will be at Stephens and Bean Funeral Home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3-5 pm. Services at 11 am Monday March 18, 2019 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel with grave site service at Mountain View Cemetery. Reception immediately following at Pardini's 2257 West Shaw Ave Fresno, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

