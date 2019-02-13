WILLIAM ARTHUR EWELL MAY 19, 1929 FEBRUARY 10, 2019 William (Bill) Arthur Ewell was born May 19, 1929 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Arthur Lincoln Ewell and Thama Barnard Ewell. He was married to his first wife Betty and was the father of two daughters. Dr. Karen Jane Lehman of Battleground, Washington and Alice Ann Diehl of Wilsonville, Oregon. He has 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Bill married Fern Young of Terrebonne on September 9, 2000. He was a resident of Tri-Cities, for several years before moving to Terrebonne on June 30, 2018. He has 3 step children. David Young of Spokane, Wa. Rita Smith of Portland and Carla McGinley of Prineville. He is also survived by his brother Jeff Ewell of Seattle, Wa. Bill attended Laurelhurst Grade School in Seattle, graduated from Roosevelt High School and went to University of Washington for two years. He was a Member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Bill enlisted in the Air Force and served as an Automatic Tracking Radar Specialist for 4 years. He was discharged September 17, 1954. Bill worked as a Computer Programmer for 39 Years. Bill retired from Hanford having spent the last eighteen years at Hanford for Boeing Computer Services. Bill was a Member of the LDS Church in Kennewick. No Service to be held in Central Oregon. A Celebration of life will be held at the LDS Church in Kennewick at a later date He will be placed at Rose City Cemetery in Portland with his parents.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 13, 2019