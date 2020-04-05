Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Bresina. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM LEONARD BRESINA William "Bill" Leonard Bresina, 80 years old died Wednesday March 25, 2020. He was born October 25, 1939 to his parents Leonard and Mildred (Butak) Bresina in Chippewa Falls Wisconsin. As a young boy he moved with his family to Hanford and then to Richland WA. In his youth he delivered large paper routes for both the Spokesman-Review and Oregonian. After graduating from Richland High School and Columbia Basin College he began his career as a journeyman electrician followed by master electrician. Until his death he was an electrical inspector for much of the Hanford area. He thoroughly enjoyed this, considering it more of a hobby than work. He enjoyed travel especially if it involved the beach, antiques, and cars. Bill loved weekly gatherings with friends to play shuffleboard. Sunday nights were not complete without a game of cards. He is survived by his daughters Teresa (Tom) Cady and Barbara (Edd) Lasell. Grandchildren Brian Cady, Kevin (Kathleen) Cady, Kimberly Cady, Anthony Trevino, Jennifer (Ben) Sayer and Michael Trevino. Also left behind to cherish his memories are his sister Millie (Bresina) Lawrence and husband Thurman Cooper, and brother James T Bresina and partner Patty Trainer. He had many special friends in particular Jim and Kathy Paul and friend since third grade Jim Bruggeman. Einan's at Sunset is in charge of funeral arrangements. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

