WILLIAM C. KWIS 12/10/1914 1/25/2019 William C. "Bill" Kwis, 104, passed away in Kennewick, Washington on January 25, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, California and worked various interesting jobs during his lifetime, including the motion picture industry. For the majority of his career, he was a planner/scheduler for Douglas Aircraft and supervised work of 150 people. He loved to go camping and boating; his wife even water skied but never really learned to swim. Upon his retirement, he and his wife Alice moved to the Tri-Cities, Washington in 1984. For something to do, he worked for the Tri-City Auto Auction. He later met Velda Ridgeway and they went on many adventures. One thing about him; he loved his BLT Subway sandwich, but the bacon had to be very crisp or he would send it back. He was a character and loved to sing. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, his parents, Carl and Eva Kwis, and sister Delma Rose Tigiola. He will be missed by longtime companion Velda and members of his family; son Ron and wife Patsy Kwis, granddaughter Dawn and husband Randy Finger, grandson Robert Kwis, grandson Ken and wife Julie Beyers-Kwis, and the respective great grandchildren. There will be no service per his request. Many friends and relatives had recently attended his birthday celebration. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hospice, Tri-City Home Health, and the Royal Columbian Retirement Inn for their caring services and support, as well as family friends and church members. He is now at peace.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 6, 2019

