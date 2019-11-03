Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM GENE (BILL) GRIPENTOG. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM (BILL) GENE GRIPENTOG Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home William (Bill) Gene Gripentog, 87 of Kennewick, WA passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born to parents Lloyd and Bernice Gripentog on July 6, 1932, in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. About the age of 8 Bill moved with his family to Porter-ville, California where he later graduated from Porterville High School. He moved to Nevada and there received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nuclear Physics from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. Bill married Andria Antonia Nelson on May 13, 1952, together they had two sons and six daughters. Five years after the passing of his first wife Bill married January Ruth Adams in September 21, 2013, who survives him. Bill is also survived by his sisters-in-law Betty Gripentog and Patricia Gripentog, his six daughters Antonia Kaye Wride, Nevada Joy Summers, Andria Lynn Stevens, Julie Ann Prince, Helen Elizabeth Martinez, Bernice Naomi Tumambo; sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his first wife of 57 years Andria Antonia Nelson, parents Lloyd and Bernice Gripentog, and brothers Robert Gripentog and Jimmie Gripentog. Bill was known to be a kind and compassionate man. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he had a great faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. His lifelong motto was from the book of Joshua 24:15, "But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord." This is what he did throughout his 87 years. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 8120 W. 4 th Ave, Kennewick, Washington 99336 with viewing from 10:00 am to 10:45 am and the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am, interment at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

