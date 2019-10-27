WILLIAM "BILL" HAYES Einan's at Sunset William "Bill" Hayes was born in Jockin,West Virginia on 16 October 1940, the fourth of six sons to Lorena Muriel Summers and James Woodrow Hayes. Bill spent six years in the Army and was proud of the military family he grew up in,and his own son (Air Force) and daughter's service (Navy) as well as three grandsons (Marines). Bill was a Boilermaker Welder most of his working years and took great pride in his work. Bill died on October 13, three days before his birthday, leaving a family that loved him dearly. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Christine (Stanley), his sons, David and Scott Hayes of West Richland, and daughter Catherine (Hayes) McCarroll of Virginia, nine grandchildren, and one brother, Jack, of Florida. Bill's parents and brothers Chuck, Jess, Jeral, and Jim preceded him in death. There will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice of Tri Cities. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 27, 2019