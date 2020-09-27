William Henniger

March 31, 1951 - September 21, 2020

Richland, Washington - William "Bill" Henniger, 69, passed from this life to be with his Lord Jesus on September, 21 2020 after facing health struggles for the past ten years. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and gave him peace. Bill was a faithful Christian and member of the Church of Christ, most recently in Kennewick.

Bill was born to the late Dale and Eileen Frances Henniger, a policeman and secretary respectively, in Enumclaw, WA on March 31, 1951. He was raised in West Richland, WA alongside his older brothers, Mike Henniger and Pat Henniger, and graduated from Columbia High School in 1969. He met his future wife, Fran Fleming, on a hayride in 8th grade and they began dating while attending Columbia High School. They were married August 19, 1972, in Richland, WA, while attending Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA. Bill graduated with a BA degree from Central Washington in 1973 in Mathematics and a Masters degree in Computer Education from Leslie College.

Bill was blessed with 3 children and 9 grandchildren. He faithfully taught them to put God first, and to tell others about their faith. They were in his constant prayers, and his pride and joy in life. He loved to make them laugh and was an avid storyteller and jokester, creating adventures in their daily lives. He enjoyed taking his family on camping trips, and he even took them on a month and a half long car trip around the U.S. one summer.

Bill was an educator at heart. He was witty, caring, and faithful with his students, friends, and family. He taught junior high school math for 30 years at Chief Jo Junior High and Carmichael Junior High, and was a favorite with math students. He enjoyed coaching basketball and other sports during his teaching years as well. He also had later careers at River's Edge Alternative School and continued to teach in online high school. He was always willing to think logically through any problem, and could help anyone figure out the next steps to take, usually with humor and insight.

Bill is survived by his wife, Frances; his daughters Becky (David Reeves) and Sarah (Timothy Lanning); his son David (Caryn); his grandchildren Andrew, Hannah, Elijah, Gabriel, Caleb, Isaac, Anna, and Levi; and his brothers, Mike and Pat. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Eileen Frances; and his grandson, Nathan.

The funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Saturday, September 26, at Einan's Funeral Home. Due to current mandated restrictions, attendance is limited to family only, but the service will be live-streamed on Einan's website. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. His son, David Henniger, will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kennewick Church of Christ at 3926 West Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 or to Sunset International Bible Institute at 3723 34th St., Lubbock, TX 79410.





