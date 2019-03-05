Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM LEO NEUBAUER Jr.. View Sign

WILLIAM LEO NEUBAUER, JR. William Leo Neubauer, Jr, age 86, passed away February 13, 2019 while living in Benton City, WA. Leo served in the Navy where he was a steam fitter, including a tour during the Korean War. He subsequently retired from the Naval Reserves. He held many rewarding jobs during his life including farming, working at the Boys Home, Wordworker, and Pipe Fitter on nuclear subs. He leaves behind two daughters, Sonia Preston and Debbie Hall; 4 grandchildren, April Thompson, Savannah Hall, Ashley Hall and Olivia Hall; 5 great-grandchildren, Maryjane Thompson, Lily Thompson, Jeremy Thompson Jr., Grace Thompson, and Hunter Thompson; and one great, great grandson Emmitt and a very special lady named Joy you brought much to his life. He will be dearly missed by his family and close friends, who he went to church with and square danced with in his last days. He was a wonderful dad, grandpa, and friend; angels celebrate his homecoming.

WILLIAM LEO NEUBAUER, JR. William Leo Neubauer, Jr, age 86, passed away February 13, 2019 while living in Benton City, WA. Leo served in the Navy where he was a steam fitter, including a tour during the Korean War. He subsequently retired from the Naval Reserves. He held many rewarding jobs during his life including farming, working at the Boys Home, Wordworker, and Pipe Fitter on nuclear subs. He leaves behind two daughters, Sonia Preston and Debbie Hall; 4 grandchildren, April Thompson, Savannah Hall, Ashley Hall and Olivia Hall; 5 great-grandchildren, Maryjane Thompson, Lily Thompson, Jeremy Thompson Jr., Grace Thompson, and Hunter Thompson; and one great, great grandson Emmitt and a very special lady named Joy you brought much to his life. He will be dearly missed by his family and close friends, who he went to church with and square danced with in his last days. He was a wonderful dad, grandpa, and friend; angels celebrate his homecoming. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close