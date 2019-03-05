WILLIAM LEO NEUBAUER, JR. William Leo Neubauer, Jr, age 86, passed away February 13, 2019 while living in Benton City, WA. Leo served in the Navy where he was a steam fitter, including a tour during the Korean War. He subsequently retired from the Naval Reserves. He held many rewarding jobs during his life including farming, working at the Boys Home, Wordworker, and Pipe Fitter on nuclear subs. He leaves behind two daughters, Sonia Preston and Debbie Hall; 4 grandchildren, April Thompson, Savannah Hall, Ashley Hall and Olivia Hall; 5 great-grandchildren, Maryjane Thompson, Lily Thompson, Jeremy Thompson Jr., Grace Thompson, and Hunter Thompson; and one great, great grandson Emmitt and a very special lady named Joy you brought much to his life. He will be dearly missed by his family and close friends, who he went to church with and square danced with in his last days. He was a wonderful dad, grandpa, and friend; angels celebrate his homecoming.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM LEO NEUBAUER Jr..
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 5, 2019