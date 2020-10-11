William McMahan
June 12, 1948 - October 3, 2020
Pasco, Washington - William (Bill) McMahan passed from this life at his home in Pasco on Saturday, October 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born to Roy (Mac) and Geraldine (Gerry) McMahan in Seattle, WA, June 12, 1948, and moved to Pasco as a toddler. Bill attended school in Pasco where he graduated from Pasco High School in 1966. During his teen years he was a competitive swimmer, attending practices in Kennewick with the Tri-City Swim Team, since Pasco didn't have a team. Bill later attended Montana State University in Havre on a swimming scholarship. It was there he met and married his first wife, Terri (Caferro), and together they moved to Cheney to attend Eastern Washington State College in 1967, where he earned a BA in accounting. His first son, Spencer was born there in 1968, before they returned to Pasco.
Bill went to work first for Prosser Packers and then for Niemi, Holland, and Scott. During this time, he coached the local swim teams in both Prosser and Tri-cities. He was very proud to have been the first ever coach from the Inland Empire to qualify swimmers for the National Junior Olympics meet.
Bill was an entrepreneur and eventually went into business for himself. Together with Dick and Marsh Bennett he formed B2M Farms, growing potatoes and grapes. He later sold the farm to buy several local restaurants, with partners Bob and Garry Pfister. Restaurants he owned included The Flying Dutchman at the Pasco Airport; Ye Old Hickory Rib Pit, Kennewick; The Staggerhorse Inn, Kennewick; and Jack Diddleys at King City Truck Stop, Pasco. It was during this time he married his second wife, Lorraine (Barnes). After his second son, Jordan was born in 1986 the family moved to the Seattle area, where Bill worked with Hove and Associates as a Business Broker. Bill retired in 2008 and returned with Lorraine to their hometown of Pasco.
Bill lived life with gusto. He never lost his love for swimming and sports. He tracked MLB, NBA, NFL and college teams, tracking the players through their college and professional careers especially in the NFL. He was an almost lifelong UW Husky football season ticket holder. Attending all the home games with is best friend, David Anderson, became almost a sacred ritual. Family and friends alike will tell you that watching games with Bill enhanced the fun as he regaled player stats and their personal stories. Bill immersed himself in sports of all kinds, whether it was swimming, skiing, golfing, basketball or football he followed every detail.
Bill is survived by his wife Lorraine (Barnes); sons, Spencer and Jordan; his daughters-in-law, Beth and Tasia (respectively); his sister Virginia McMahan; and brother Richard McMahan; and six grandchildren.
As COVID has made memorializing our loved ones more difficult, a gathering is planned in the spring to celebrate Bill's life and to spread his ashes.
The family would like to give special acknowledgement to Rachael, LinAnn, and Julie of Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice and the fantastic Lift Team from our local fire department. You are our heroes.
Life Tributes Center oversees arrangements and friends and family are encouraged to sign our online guestbook and post their memories and pictures at www.lifetributescenter.com
.