Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "ROSS" MELLOR. View Sign

WILLIAM ROSS MELLOR A heart of gold stopped beating on March 23, 2019 when our cherished Husband, Father, Grand-father and Friend, William Ross Mellor passed away peacefully at home. Ross was born on September 12, l924 in Los Angeles, CA where he spent his early childhood. He was the only child of Ross Mellor & Myrtle Sche-erer. The family moved to Portland, OR. when Ross was twelve years old and after graduating from Grant High in 1942, he continued his education at the University of Oregon. He left college from 1943 to 1946 to serve his country in the US Army with the 98th Infantry Division in

WILLIAM ROSS MELLOR A heart of gold stopped beating on March 23, 2019 when our cherished Husband, Father, Grand-father and Friend, William Ross Mellor passed away peacefully at home. Ross was born on September 12, l924 in Los Angeles, CA where he spent his early childhood. He was the only child of Ross Mellor & Myrtle Sche-erer. The family moved to Portland, OR. when Ross was twelve years old and after graduating from Grant High in 1942, he continued his education at the University of Oregon. He left college from 1943 to 1946 to serve his country in the US Army with the 98th Infantry Division in WWII . On May 12, 1946, he married his college sweetheart, Joan McGregor. While attending the University of Oregon, they became parents to their daughter, Gail. After graduation the family moved to Hooper, WA where Ross became the accountant for McGregor Land and Livestock and in 1950, while living in Hooper, a son, Bill came along. 1953 brought a move to Prosser to become a partner in the International Harvester Co. and in l955 he became a partner with Francis Moore in Moore and Mellor Realty and Insurance. In 1958, he added an appraisal business and remained active until retiring in 1990. Ross was very civic minded and belonged to numerous organizations including; Past President of the Lower Yakima Valley Board of Realtors; Washington State Reclamation Assoc.; Chamber of Commerce; Rotary Club , (Rotarian of the Year); UGN President (board member and drive chairman); awarded the Prosser & Washington State Jaycees Distinguished Service Award; Director of Security Bank; Construction Chair of the concessions stands in the city park; Chairman of States Day Parade, Prosser Float and 4th of July fireworks; 1996 Grand Marshall of the States Day Parade; and a member of the Elks, Eagles and VFW. Ross married Ilene Curtis on November 8, 1974, bringing four children into the marriage. They enjoyed 44 years together and traveled the world by land and sea and spent many winters at their home in Yuma, AZ. Ross truly loved life, his family and his community. He worked hard and played hard, loved to entertain and was often the "Life of the Party." Ross is survived by his wife, Ilene; daughter, Gail Blair and husband, Jan; son, Bill Mellor and former wife, Sandi; grandchildren, Jeff Blair and wife, Lynn and their children, Kooper, Kason, Kampbell and Kambree; Kelly LaBounty and husband, Matt and their sons, Jacob and Lucas; Lori Blair and son, Brady Stenberg; Shane Mellor and wife, Angela and their daughters, Juelcee, Zaelynn and Tayley; Brendon Mellor and Kelli and their children, Micah and Olivia Mellor and Kelli's children, Josh and Samantha Miller. He is also survived by three stepchildren, Barbara Metteer, Bill and Rick Curtis and their families and grandchildren, Stacy Benningfield, Gary Fatkin, Toni Stewart, Paul and Peter Mendez. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joan; and step-daughter, Patricia Mendez. A special thank you to his devoted caregiver, Patti Escobar, for her tender loving care during the last ten days of his life. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 912 Yakima Ave. in Prosser on March 23rd at 11:00 AM, followed by a graveside service with Full Military Honors at the Prosser Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice, Meals on Wheels, or . Those wishing to sign the online memorial book may do so at www.prosserfuneral home.com Funeral Home Prosser Funeral Home

1220 Sheridan Ave

Prosser , WA 99350

509-786-3642 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations