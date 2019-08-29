Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM PHINEAS COOK. View Sign Service Information Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 (208)-745-6604 Visitation 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Memorial Building Funeral service 11:00 AM Memorial Building. Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM PHINEAS COOK William Phineas Cook, age 91, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away at his home Monday, August 26, 2019. William was born February 14, 1928 in Bonneville County, Idaho to John William Cook and Mary Helena Ritchie Cook. He attended schools in Garfield, Idaho and graduated from Rigby High School. He served in the East Central States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When he returned, he married Betty Lou Cramer in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 8 children. They made their home and farmed in the Columbia Basin area in Washington. William was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; with Betty, he served 4 missions. He is survived by his daughters, Karla (Michael) Nef of Rigby, ID; Ruby Helena (Benjamin) Fillmore of Cottage Grove, MN; sons, Terry William (Anita) Cook of Fort Mill, SC, John Heber (Jill) Cook of Basin City, WA, Brent David (Marcy) Cook in Basin City, WA; 23 grand- children, and 48 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a grandson, 3 infant sons, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Memorial Building, Highland Park Ward Chapel, 995 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.

