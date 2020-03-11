Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM ROBISON Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation William Robison, 95, passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones. His family and friends will remember him for his humor, hardiness, faith, and relentless service. Mr. Robison was born in Bancroft, ID on August 24, 1924 to Ray and Blanche Robison. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II. On July 3rd, 1946 he married his high school sweetheart, Levaun "Bonnie" Higginson Robison. Together they moved to Pasco, WA in 1956 and ran a family farm for 42 years with their six children: William, Darla, Dixie, Janie, Richard, and Cynthia. Mr. Robison was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for which he served multiple missions. He also loved sports and was a devoted fan of the Mariners and the Pasco Bulldogs. His joy was to serve others. He is survived by five of his six children, 20 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his second spouse, Bardella Robison. He leaves a legacy of service, faith, and industriousness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday March 14th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7750 Eltopia West Rd, Eltopia, WA., with a viewing from 9:30 am-10:45 am. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit

