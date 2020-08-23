WILLIAM FREEMAN SHEEHAN JR. Mr. William Freeman Sheehan Jr "Bill", 75, passed away July 26, 2020 at home with his wife of 51 years by his side. Bill was born on October 12, 1944 in Baker, Montana. He was the only son born to William and Margit (Engstrom) Sheehan. He joined 4 sisters, and after he arrived, 4 more sisters were born. As an only son with 8 sisters might do, Bill built himself a 2 room house in the backyard while in the 8th grade. This proved to be good practice for the 2 homes he would later build as an adult for his family. Bill attended school at Baker High School and Sheridan High School graduating in 1963. While in High School, Bill was honored in a leadership program through Boys State. He then suffered a horrific accident that burned over 50% of his body. He was not expected to live but God intervened and he made a miraculous recovery. At one point, to the doctors amazement, he even grew new skin. The road to recovery was long, but he was able to graduate from high school, even achieving the honor of class Valedictorian. After graduation he attended Montana State University Bozeman and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1969. During his sophomore year of college, his mother died. His father later married Patricia Hall and Bill welcomed her as his 2nd mother along with his new siblings Mark Hall and Faith Helwig. His family moved to Philipsburg, Montana and it was here, while home on Thanksgiving break in 1967, that Bill met his beloved bride-to-be Delanita Vose. They married in a beautiful ceremony at St. Timothy Chapel on July 11, 1969. Bill was then hired by Univac which led the happy couple to St. Paul, Minnesota, where they soon started a family. In the summer of 1977, Bill and Delanita moved to Pasco, Washington. The Department of Energy bought a computer from Univac and Bill was brought out west to head that division. Bill went on to work for Boeing Computer Services and Lockheed Martin. In the summer of 1987, Bill planned and organized a 6 week trip; taking his family all over the US. In a time before online banking and automatic bill payer, this was certainly a feat! Some of his kid's favorite childhood memories were made on this trip. Bill was a hard-working man who was gifted in building, fixing and problem-solving. He once even built a Bradley GT kit car in his garage. He was honest and a man of integrity. After retiring Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends. Many trips included visits to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and camping around the US. He also volunteered his time to help people do their taxes. Bill loved the Lord and had a very sincere heart. He was led to the Lord by his father at quite a young age. Oftentimes growing up, his family would gather to sing and play instruments. He sang beautifully and ministered with music as a church music director for many years. He played guitar, trombone and loved to tinker on the piano. He leaves an amazing heritage of family, faith, love, and music! Family was at the heart of who he was. He loved his family! Bill, our Papa, was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all. Bill was preceded in death by his father William Sheehan Sr, mother Margit Sheehan, sisters Esther Wellborn, Kathy Pals, Ruth Drown, Helen VanEaton and 2nd mother, Patricia Sheehan. Bill is survived and is dearly loved and missed by his wife Delanita Sheehan, his four children, William Sheehan III "Bill" (Jana) Sheehan, Paul (Laurie) Sheehan, Kara (James) Goddard, Erin (Nathan) Sheeran. 22 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandsons. Sisters, Anne Shelden, Margy (Dave) Leslie, Faith Helwig, twins Patricia Wintle and Michal (David) Mast and brother Mark (Judy) Hall, many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as aunts and uncles. His body was laid to rest at Riverview Heights Cemetery in Kennewick, Washington on July 31, 2020. A memorial service is planned for a later date.



