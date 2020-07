WILLIAM BILL SMITH A graveside service with Military Honors is planned for William "Bill" Smith who passed away on May 24, 2020. The service will be on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The Service will be held at Columbia Memorial Chapel & Gardens. The address is 224 S. 24th Ave. Pasco, WA 99301. All are welcome.



