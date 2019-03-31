Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM THOMAS RESHAW. View Sign

WILLIAM THOMAS RESHAW William Thomas Reshaw 76 of Kennewick, WA was born July 11, 1942 and died February 19, 2019. Will, or Willie to his friends, will be greatly missed for his generous spirit. Will was born in Winner SD to William and Lorraine Re-shaw. He spent time throughout the US working for various governmental contractors. Will is survived by his sister Sara Reshaw and her husband Dan Ryan, his sister Cheryl Kester and her husband John, his nieces Amy Kester-Niehaus, Kate Grover, Bonny Kester-Brown, Kara Fairbanks and great nephews and nieces Ian, Colby, Thomas, Abbey, Amanda, Jeff, Callie, Zane, Reagan, Levi and Joshua. Will lived in the Tri-Cities' Area for over 30 years. At various times in his life he was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. Will enjoyed classic cars, riding his Harley, the Seahawks and spending leisurely afternoons at The Offfice with many good friends especially Bob, Corey and Kenny. Will was generous to a fault and would do anything for a friend or family without wanting or needing acknowledgement. All who knew Will are welcome to join his family at The Offfice, 2625 W. Albany Ave in Kennewick, WA, to celebrate his life and friendship on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.

