Williams Johnson
WILLIAM (BILL) HENRY JOHNSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On October 18, 1938 in Columbus, Arkansas, two young siblings were sent outside to play in the cotton seed bin while their mother gave birth to a baby brother. William (Bill) Henry Johnson was born to Helen Virginia and James Otis Johnson, Jr. on that glorious day and passed away in Kennewick, WA on August 18, 2020. After serving in the Marines, he met and married Jan Darby. They had one son, James who gave them a granddaughter, Rachael. Bill and Jan moved from Arkansas to the Tri-Cities in 1970 where he became employed as an iron worker. Bill was a member of Iron Workers Local 14 and later became Assistant Business Agent, a position he held until his retirement. After Jan passed away in 2014, Bill was blessed when he married Bonnie Simon in 2018. They were married in The Church of Christ in Kennewick, WA where they are long time members. Bonnie was an angel sent to him and is loved by all of Bill's family. Bill was an avid golfer and loved fishing from his boat. His humorous fish stories were never about the one that got away. Bill's sense of humor was one of his best attributes. His surviving family members are: wife Bonnie and her family, son James William Johnson, granddaughter Rachael, sisters Martha Dugas and Kathryn Fisher, niece Diane Wyatt, nephew Danny Dugas and niece Virginia Rhine. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Otis Johnson, III, wife Jan Johnson, Brother- in-law James Dugas and niece Sandra Dugas. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private. The family asks that you please sign the online guestbook at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mountain State Children's Home at https://msch.org/donations/

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
