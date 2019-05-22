Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIE LEE MACKEY Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Remembering the "Music Man" WILLIE LEE MACKEY SR. Sunrise: September 17, 1950 Sunset: May 12, 2019 Willie Lee Mackey Sr., our beloved son, father, brother, grandson, grand-father, uncle, cousin and friend went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Willie was born in Terrell, Texas on September 27, 1950, to Tommy and Ber-niece Mackey. Willie leaves in God's care his children Sjhara, Willie Jr., Anisha and Adrianna; mother Berniece Hawkins; sisters Linda Mackey of Pasco and Shirley Norris of Seattle; ex-wife Cynthia Sparks and a special friend Pam Shupe. Memorial Service to honor Willie will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. James CME Church, 325 N. Owens, Pasco, WA at 11 am. Flowers can be delivered to 6103 Washougal Lane, Pasco, WA 99301. A fellowship dinner will be held immediately after the service. Another tribute/ celebration of life service will be held at the Three City Sports Grill and Bar, 900 West Columbia Drive, Kennewick, WA at 7:00 pm (Karaoke and potluck hosted by Pam Shupe). Arrangements entrusted to: Columbia Memorial Chapel, Pasco, WA.

