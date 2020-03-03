Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Bell Schreier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILMA BELL SCHREIER Columbia Mortuary Wilma Bell Schreier age 76 passed away peacefully on the morning of February 23, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Wilma was a loving mother of five children. She was born in Wiley, Georgia on December 20, 1943 to George S. Taylor and Gladys Lovell Taylor. At the age of five, the family moved west. She lived the majority of her life in Kennewick, Washington where she attended school. In 1961 she married Carl L. Schreier. They continued to live in Kennewick until moving to Montana and she spent the remainder of her life there. Wilma was a kind, loving mother, friend, and companion to all who knew her. She loved camping , family reunions, doing puzzles, western movies, country music, playing cribbage and playing cards with friends and family. She always looked for the best in everyone. Her warm gentle smile made everyone feel loved. She loved the time she had with her family. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents George & Gladys Taylor, sisters Bobbi Cole and Jenny Hack, brother H.J. Taylor, her husband of 43 years Carl L. Schreier, a great granddaughter Cheyenne, and a grandson Beau. She is survived by her sister Lorraine Smith brother David Taylor, her five children Belinda (Scott) Knapton of Columbia Falls, MT., Sandra (John) Newbill of Pasco Washington, Randy Schreier of Billings, MT., Carol (Joe) Tingley of Oak Harbor, WA., Carl G. Schreier of Billings, MT., Wilma is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one more on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service for her Montana friends and family will be held on Monday March 2 at Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls Montana. A visitation will be on Thursday March 5 2020 at River View Baptist Church 4901 W. Richardson Pasco Washington from 9AM-11AM. A funeral service will begin at 11am, reception to follow services at the church. A private burial will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. Arlene's Flowers is offering free delivery for Wilma's services 509-946-7676. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls Montana is caring for Wilma's family.

