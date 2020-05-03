Wilma Hudspeth
WILMA (LUTHER) HUDSPETH Wilma Hudspeth of Kennewick, WA passed away friday morning after a long hard battle with cancer. She was born in a log cabin in Emida, ID in 1938, the oldest of six children and the third generation of the Idaho born Wilks pioneer family. The family moved to Clarkston, WA in 1949, where she attended school, graduating from CHS in 1956. Later going to Montana State University. She moved to Kenne-wick, WA in the late 1970's where she sold real estate until she retired. In retirement she enjoyed pool and poker and family get-togethers, mushroom hunting and huckleberry picking. As a master gardener she mostly enjoyed growing flowers. She is survived by her husband, Evan Hudspeth; siblings, Bill and Ron Wilks, Judy Ray; her children, Ray Luther, Carolyn Luther and step-children, Mike and Patty Luther; and her granddaughter, Danielle Wissinger.

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 3, 2020.
