WYMAN HARRY RICHARDS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Wyman Harry Richards, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away peacefully June 11, 2019, at the Chaplaincy Hospice House. Born December 22, 1936 in Belle Fourche, North Dakota, to the late Harry and Alice (Sherman) Richards. During his formative years, he was raised in Green Acres, Washington on the small family farm. As a youth, he spent many adventurous summers with his half-sister and her husband, Elizabeth and Albert Wolff, and their ten children on their family farm in North Idaho near Bonners Ferry. He spoke fondly of those times. It was those memories that ultimately inspired him to purchase forested property in North Idaho, now known as Wy's Acres. Wyman graduated from Central Valley High School in 1954, after which he joined the Navy Reserve and married Barbara Booth. For a short period, they lived in Spokane, Washington and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where he was employed in the auto body repair business. In May of 1966, they moved to Kennewick, Washington where he continued to work in the automotive business and raise their four children. Wyman was a modest, intelligent, kind man, an avid and critical reader of historical, economic and political literature. He considered himself a Constitutionalist and placed great value on the 1st and 2nd Amendments and the federal Judiciary System as evident in his frequent emails to family editorializing current world events and politics in which he ended with, "Ain't Politics Wonderful." He was a strong supporter of the National Rifle Association, Blue Ribbon Coalition, and Mountain States Legal Foundation. He was a founding member of the Peak Putters four-wheel drive club and enjoyed exploring the rugged back roads of the Pacific Northwest. Wyman was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard. He is survived by his ex-wife, Barbara LaPrath; four children, Melissa (Greg) Richards of Renton, Washington, Curtis (Shari) Richards of Pasco, Washington, Steven (Dolly) Richards of Kennewick, Washington, and Denise (Terry) Featherly of Kennewick, Washington; and five grandchildren. At his request, no memorial service will be held. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

