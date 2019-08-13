WYNONA A MORGAN Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel Wynona A Morgan, Age 82, passed away at home on 8-7-19 surrounded by family. Wynona grew up in Snohomish, WA and came to the Tri-Cities in 1955 after marrying Ray Morgan and stayed with his parents while he returned to duty in the Air Force. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray, brother Mike, and her children, Dianna (Roger), Ray Jr (Mary), Jim, Richard (Char) and Bill (Susan). She had 9 grand-children and 11 great-grandchildren that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. There will be a graveside service held at Columbia Memorial Gardens, Pasco, WA on 8-14-19 at 11:00 am. All who knew her are welcome to attend.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 13, 2019