YIE-SHIA STREDWICK Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Yie-Shia Stredwick, age 80, of Richland, Washington passed away on July 16, 2020 at her home. She was born in Taipei, Taiwan on February 8, 1940. Yie, enjoyed cooking, gardening and retired from Safeco Life Insurance as a clerk. She had lived in the Tri-Cities for two and a half years. Yie is survived by her son; Floyd Stredwick; grandsons James Stredwick and Isiah Stredwick; sisters Connie Weinert and Sue May Kendall; brother Lian Chi Lin and additional siblings in Taiwan. She was preceded in death by her husband James W. Stredwick. Interment will be at the Eltopia, Washington Cemetery. For online condolences or to sign her Tribute Wall please visit HillcrestFunerals.com