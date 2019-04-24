Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YVONNE ADELE WILDE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YVONNE ADELE WILDE Einan's at Sunset On Monday, April 22, 2019, Yvonne Adele Wilde (95) went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Wilde (1998) and her son, Donald Wilde (2017). She is survived in death by her son, Richard Wilde and his wife Gigi, by her daughter, Marcia Luhn and her husband Richard, her sister, Lorraine Ottinger and her brother, Timothy Taylor. Yvonne was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful Christian wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12 Noon at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Meals on Wheels. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 24, 2019

