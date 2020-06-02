ZANE LANE 08-18-54 to 05-16-20 Zane lived in the Tri City area his entire life. He Graduated from Kiona Benton High school in 1972. He then went to Perry Tech for 4 years to become a pipefitter /steamfitter at Hanford where he worked for 30 years. Zane married the love of his life Patricia Driscoll on August 8th 1980, they were married for 25 years. Their first child, Kara was born in 1981, and then they had little Zane in 1983. His children blessed him with 5 grandkids that were his greatest joy in life. Zane was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved music and sports. He spent many years coaching basketball and soccer. Zane was full of great stories and laughs. He was a legend of a man, a father figure and friend to many. He will never be forgotten. Services to be held in Benton City, Saturday June 6th @3pm



