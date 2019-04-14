Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZONA GAIL LENHART. View Sign

ZONA GAIL LENHART ZONA GAIL LENHART, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, Washington. She was born February 24, 1953, in Tylertown, Mississippi, to Ronald Earl and Iris Louise (Sumrall) Smith. Zona was four years old when the Smith family arrived in Pasco. Her father, a former dairy farmer, followed construction to the area and he worked to help build the local dams. Zona graduated from Pasco High School in1971. She excelled on the debate team as one of the youngest members at the time, edited the school yearbook and served as secretary/treasurer for the Girls Athletic Association. She also met her future husband, Larry A. Lenhart, at Pasco High and on December 18, 1976, they were married at the United Methodist Church in Pasco. It was a special moment for them both when Zona was inducted into the Pasco High School Hall of Fame in 2010 for her accomplishments as a student and her dedicated service to the community. Zona briefly worked at the Tri-City Herald prior to beginning her illustrious Franklin County career in 1974. She enjoyed serving the public and had worked in all four departments of the auditor's office licensing, recording, elections and accounting by the time she was appointed auditor in 1989. She was then elected and continued to serve as the Franklin County Auditor through 2010 for a total of 36 years. Zona was a longtime member of the Washington State Association of County Auditors and she was well known, respected and admired for her achievements in office. Zona truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as gardening, family, and friends. She also had a love for animals and their wellbeing. Zona had a keen interest in aviation and dreamed of becoming a pilot. She associated with members of the Mid-Columbia Ninety-Nines, a local chapter of an International Organization of Women Pilots and was an enthusiastic participant in their activities. Most of all, Zona's innate ability to care for others, her knack for solving problems, and her wonderful laugh and uplifting spirit endeared her to many people. She gave freely of her time and wisdom. Zona will be remembered by her devoted husband of 42 years, Larry, and her loving son Nicholas. The eldest of four children, she is survived by a sister; two brothers and several nephews and cousins. Zona is preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Faith Assembly Christian Center, 1800 Road 72 in Pasco, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society or the Franklin County Historical Society.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 14, 2019

