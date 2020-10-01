STOCKLI, Achille (Archie) May 13, 1931 - August 6, 2020 Archie passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia. He was a hard working, fun loving husband and father. Archie is survived by his wife, Anna (Wiederspick), daughters Brenda (Bob), Rita (Gord), sons, Ray (Kathy), Ron (Cindy). He leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Blanche, 4 sisters-in-laws and 2 brother-in-laws. A special thanks to the staff at Guildford Seniors Village. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C.
Published in Coquitlam Now from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.