Allan (Al) E. Henricks was born April 17th, 1947 in Vancouver BC. Al passed peacefully March 8th, 2020 at Eagle Ridge Hospital surrounded by love.
Al was a Longshoreman in Vancouver for 43 years, a hardworking man who loved to Golf, Fish and spend time in the Okanagan with his family and friends. Al will be deeply missed.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Maureen Valente, his sons, Allan and Darin, step-daughter’s, Jennifer (Scott), Pauline (Bret) Carina, and six Grandchildren, Logan, Cole, Marcus, Kayla, Connor and Avril, as well as by his two loving nieces Wendy, Marnie and extended family. Predeceased by sister Judy Jerret.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 18 to Apr. 16, 2020