Alice passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 11th, 2019 at Foyer Maillard Care Centre in Coquitlam. She was predeceased by her husband George and brother Russ. Alice is survived by her sons Les (Nadine) and Lanny (Heather). Mom (Baba) had a feisty spirit and greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A fabulous cook and seamstress, Alice was a proud homemaker who in later years worked part time for Wal Mart as a cashier. Prior to having children she owned and operated a hair salon in Burnaby. For many years Mom would continue to provide salon services to friends and family. An avid reader, she also enjoyed painting ceramics and other crafts in her spare time. Nothing, however, brought her greater joy than to spend time with her granddaughters Alex, Evan, Rebecca and Rachel. Baba, you will be deeply missed by all who loved you.
Published in The Tri-City News from Dec. 11, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020