NOGA, Alisha Marie August 22, 1988 - February 8, 2019 It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our daughter, sister and granddaughter, Alisha Marie Noga. She fought a valiant fight with cystic fibrosis throughout her life, but in the end was able to pass peacefully at Eagle Ridge Hospital. Alisha lived her life with passion, especially for those she loved and she will be lovingly missed by her mom Wendy (Bob), father Randy (Juanita), sisters Lindsey (Mitch), and Shayla, Gramma Barb (Sam), Gramma Rose, Grandpa George (Dee) aunts, uncles, cousins and dog MAX. Alisha is predeceased by her Grandpa Paul and cousin Brandon. Our heartfelt thank you to Dr. Eddy, and Harvinder of the Palliative Team, and to the Nurses and Physicians of C2B and MCU at Eagle Ridge Hospital. Her care was dignified and respectful until the very end. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. God looked around his garden And found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never Get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyelids And whispered, 'Peace be thine'. It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you The day God called you home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at First Memorial Burkeview Chapel at 1340 Dominion Ave. Port Coquitlam, BC. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128







1340 Dominion Ave

Port Coquitlam , BC V3B8G7

(604) 944-4128 Funeral Home Details Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019

