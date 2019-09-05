Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Anthony (Tony) WOURMS. View Sign Service Information Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 11969 – 216th Street Maple Ridge , BC V2X 5H9 (604)-463-8121 Obituary

Allan (Tony) Anthony Wourms, 73, passed away peacefully on the 19th of August, 2019 in the Royal Columbian Hospital, with family and friends by his side. Allan (Tony) was born in Humboldt, Saskatchewan on January 12, 1946 to Hubert and Blandina Worms. Allan was the youngest of 18 children. The family moved to Port Coquitlam in 1956 where Allan attended school. He graduated from Port Coquitlam High School and went into nursing. He worked as a psychiatric nurse at Riverview Hospital and Colony Farm until his retirement. Allan lived a quiet life in Maple Ridge where he puttered in his garden, raised a few chickens and enjoyed his meetings for coffee with family and friends. Allan is predeceased by both his parents and his brothers Frank, John, Gilbert, Ben, Urban, Alfred, Ted, Leonard, Clemence and his sisters Lorraine, Virginia and Ermia. He is also predeceased by sisters-in-law Grace, Viola, Alice, Jewel, Yvonne, Bernice and brothers-in-law Jimmy Jones and Bill Harrison. He is survived by brothers Emil, Melvin, Louis (Judy) and sisters Mary (John Eischen), Lorna (Ted Mosley) and sisters-in-law Irene, Lila, Diane and Margaret. Allan also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. It was Allan's request that there be no funeral service. Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 604-463-8121 Published in The Tri-City News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019

