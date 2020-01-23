Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Gordon RYDER. View Sign Obituary

RYDER, Allan Gordon April 21, 1928 - December 9, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Allan Gordon Ryder, born in Bradner BC, a long time resident of Coquitlam B.C. A very much loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he passed away peacefully at Royal Columbian Hospital on December 5, 2019, after a short illness, at the age of 91 years, with his wife and family at his side. He is survived by his dear wife, Ann (Bowden) Ryder, with whom he had celebrated a 58th wedding anniversary in 2019; his daughter Julie Ann (Ryder) Bruce; son-in-law David Bruce; two grandchildren, Travis Ryder of New Westminster and James Ryder of Burnaby; his brother James C. Ryder (Patricia) of Peachland BC; nephews Michael Ryder and Bruce Ryder of Peachland, BC, and numerous cousins. Allan was predeceased by his parents Angus Gordon Ryder and Laura (Carruthers) Ryder of Mount Lehman, BC. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 31, 2020, at 1:30pm at St. Laurence Anglican Church, 825 St. Laurence Street. Coquitlam, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, or Como Lake United Church at 825 St. Laurence Street, Coquitlam, BC, V3J 6G7, or charity of your choice.





