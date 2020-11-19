SLATER, Andrew Charles Born March 19, 1983, passed away suddenly at home in Burnaby on November 5, 2020. He is survived by his father, Alan Slater, mother, Dee McRae, and sisters, Jeska Slater and Joanne Mills, as well as many relatives near and far. Andrew was a kind soul who was loved by those who knew him. He is in our hearts and minds and will always be remembered especially for his smile. There is will be no service at this time but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.







