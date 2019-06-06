PATTON, Anne Katherine (nee Martin) February 24, 1929 - May 30, 2019 Anne (Ana) was born in Varias, Romania and died at age 90 in Port Coquitlam, BC. She is survived by her husband Warner, children Irene (George) Tapp and Susan (Peter) Dobson, granddaughter Kelsea (James) Zielke, great granddaughter Ariel, as well as five surviving sisters and many nieces and nephews. Anne loved being very active, she enjoyed volunteering for many years in her beloved town of PoCo, as well as gardening, cooking, baking, arts and crafts, dancing, exercising and keeping a beautiful home and raising her family.
Published in The Tri-City News from June 6 to June 7, 2019