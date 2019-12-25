Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur H. Whistler. View Sign Obituary

Arthur, born in Vancouver on May 23, 1924, passed away peacefully in Vancouver on December 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Donovan (Anita), Diana, John (Joey), Michael (Norma), Leonard, David (Joanne), and Patrick (Cathy); and grandchildren, Allegra, Kyle, and Shane.



After graduation from UBC in 1950 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, he was hired as an engineer at the Crown Zellerbach Pulp & Paper Mill in Ocean Falls. His bride Barbara Corker joined him in Ocean Falls in 1952. They later returned to Vancouver, where Arthur took on work as a project engineer at Shell Oil's Shellburn Refinery in North Burnaby. In 1959, he submitted his B.C. Professional Engineer Thesis and qualified for membership in the B.C. Professional Engineers Association. In the early 1960s, he was employed by his alma mater, UBC, as an engineer at the Department of Building and Grounds, responsible for the Central Steam Plant and mechanical operation of Campus Buildings. From 1966 to his retirement in 1988, his career was with the Coquitlam School District as the superintendent of Construction and Maintenance of Schools. He attended the first general meeting in 1964/5 of the School Plant Officials Association of BC, and he served in various executive positions of this association, becoming President in 1972/3. Arthur and Barbara retired to Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast. In the 1990 municipal elections, Arthur was elected councillor for Sechelt and he became the Sechelt representative on the Sunshine Coast Regional Board.



Dad was a wonderful, caring father; a devoted husband; and a proud grandfather; he will be missed greatly. The family is thankful for the care Dad received over the past few years from the staff of Totem Lodge, Sechelt, and, more recently, Sunrise, Vancouver.



A private memorial service will be held later. If desired, memorial donations may be made to either the Sechelt Seniors Activity Centre or the Sechelt Hospital Foundation for Totem Lodge.

