POUND, Audrey June Victoria (nee Pearson) Born June 10, 1928



Audrey passed away peacefully in her sleep in Maple Ridge, BC on November 19, 2020, at the age of 92 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Pound in 1999. She will be greatly missed by her family; daughters, Cathy (Bob) and Charlotte; grandchildren, Sean (Christine), Stacy, and Reese (Britt); and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Brenna, Mairin, Neeve and Kai who lovingly called her GG.



Audrey was born and raised in Winnipeg and formed many friendships, some of whom she kept in touch with to this day. She moved to BC in the 50's and spent most of her life in the Tri-City and Burnaby areas. She worked in many sectors throughout her life but found that helping others brought her the greatest joy. In her later years she was an active member in a variety of senior centres and loved entertaining us when she performed in plays and singing with the Edmonds Drama Club, and also at Dogwood and Glen Pine Senior's Centres.



Audrey was the "Cherished Matriarch" of the current Unity of New Westminster Church congregation. She was a board member and over 50 years ago participated in the decision to purchase the "little white church" at 17th and Edinburgh Street. She would continue to be a blessing on all levels to everyone there.



Audrey also leaves her many wonderful friends from the Tri-City Co-Op where she had resided for over 16 years. She gave and was given much love and support from the special people there. She had recently moved to Maple Ridge to be closer to her family and in the short time period she was adjusting and enjoying the surroundings and forming new friendships. We give special thanks to Lisa and the staff at Christopherson House.



We would love for all of us to be able to celebrate her life and a service will be held at a later date.



Donations in memory of Audrey are appreciated and can be made to The Unity of New Westminster Church, 1630 Edinburgh St, New Westminster, BC V3M 2W8.



For now, "Mom is in heaven with her family and friends learning new lines for a play or looking for angels to play train and bingo with".



