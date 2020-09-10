WOOD, Betty Alberta June 4, 1932, Regina Saskatchewan - August 25, 2020, Port Moody B.C.
Our family wishes to announce the passing of our Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, and Aunt at the age of 88. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Kathy Grasley, Richard (Sheila) Wood, Paul (Coreena) Wood; grandchildren Mark (Ruth), Mike (Darla), Kristen (Conor), Katelin, Dylan, and Cielene; great-grandchildren Emma, Sophia, Rachel, Janessa, Jazlyn, and Jeren. Betty was predeceased by her husband Harvey, sisters Matle Mann and Reva Meyer, and son-in-law Don Grasley. Betty loved to travel, loved flowers and desserts, but most of all she loved people from the very young to the very old. To those who knew her, she touched their lives in a very special way. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Burnaby Church of Christ, which played a big part in Betty's life, or to the Heart of Hawthorne Foundation. Hawthorne Assisted Living provided Betty much joy in her widowed years. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com