MYERS, Betty Anne March 18, 1952 - June 30, 2020 Passed surrounded by family. The true matriarch, a champion of children with learning disabilities and their families. Rescuer of the 4 legged, both big and small. Will be remembered lovingly, forever by husband Jonathan, daughters Leah (Stuart), Cadie (Steve), son Graham (Mikaela), grand daughters Paige and Georgia and her sister Bev.







