DOMES, Betty Louise Cowichan Bay, BC DOB: 7/29/1934 - DOD: 4/7/2019 In 1952, a cute, vivacious Betty Jones (aka: 'Betty Boop') met Donald (Don) Domes, a recently graduated Chemical engineer on the beach near Ioco, BC. They were both with their best friends at the time and quickly started a conversation which lead to a walk on the beach, dances and other fun events. Prior to graduation from University of Saskatchewan, Don was hired by Imperial Oil to begin work at the plant in Ioco, just a few months prior. Their relationship grew from that moment on the beach, and on June 4, 1954 they were wed. After a brief honeymoon on Vancouver Island, the new Don and Betty Domes departed for Aruba, Netherlands Antilles to begin an energetic overseas jet setting lifestyle that took them around the globe - living in 12 different countries sometimes in multiple places within the same country. Betty enjoyed decorating over 26 different homes in the process. Don and Betty retired in Cowichan Bay, BC, in 1986 where they built their retirement home. Soon they decided to buy a condo in Aruba (the first place they lived after they were married) and for 14 years enjoyed spending 3 months of the year with their many special friends they met in Wacamaya Village including the Truman family. Christmases were spent at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Port Coquitlam where it was usually spent with their family friends, the Josefsons and Timewells. In 2017 and 2018 upon the marriage of her granddaughters Kristin and Kaley; her many friendships included the MacDonald and McLaughlin clans. Betty passed away at the Cowichan Valley Hospital, Duncan, BC, on April 7, 2019, at the age of 84. Betty had initially been admitted to Royal Jubilee Hospital with heart failure and other complications and later transferred to Duncan for palliative care. Betty was the loving mother of son Gordon Andrew (deceased), and daughter Deirdre (Dee) Louise. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Donald Domes of Cowichan Bay, BC; her daughter and son-in-law Dee and Mark Hopper of Port Coquitlam, BC; her grandchildren and their families including Kristin and Colin MacDonald, Kaley and Dustin McLaughlin, and Kyle Hopper. Betty's Great Granddaughter Braxton Alexandria MacDonald held a special place in her heart. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her brother and his wife Donald and Judy Jones; along with her sister and brother-in-law Loraine and Wilfred Jordison of Saskatchewan; Evelyne Domes of Saskatchewan, in addition to her nieces Cheryl, Dawn and Laurie, and nephews Scott and Kelly also from Saskatchewan, along with her great nieces and great nephews. Thank you to all of her dear friends and family that visited her in hospital, Linda Corbett (Kell), Brig and Derek Edwards, Lou and Karl Marki, and Barb and Bernie Jurlikson, along with Heidi and Jill. She is predeceased by her parents Tom and Elsie Jones of Port Moody, BC; Bill and Emma Domes of Verwood, Saskatchewan; brother-in-laws Wally, Wilbur and Lorne Domes of Saskatchewan; her nephew, Brian Jordison and her only son Gordon Andrew Domes of Holland. A Celebration of Life is being held privately. Condolences may be offered online at







